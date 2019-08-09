High relations: ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have been on a double date with…

Высокие отношения: экс-супруги Гвинет Пэлтроу и Крис Мартин побывали на двойном свидании со...

Ex-couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, broke up in 2014, proved that still are in good relations. 46-year-old Hollywood star and 42-year-old soloist of the British group Coldplay, who have two children, booked on a double date with their current partners.

Gwyneth with her second husband, 47-year-old producer brad Falshakom UK with sweetheart, 29-year-old star of the film “Fifty shades of grey” with Dakota Johnson, vacationing together at the beach on long island. And it seemed like one happy family. Ladies even dressed almost identically in short blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

“Gwyneth really like Dakota, and she is happy that he and Chris together.” says a source E! News.

In June it was reported that Martin and Johnson decided to part ways after a two year romance. However, their breakup didn’t last long. The couple decided to reunite. They say it happened without the intervention of Paltrow, who acted as peacemaker.

Gwyneth married Felczaka in September last year. Before marriage they dated for three years.

Высокие отношения: экс-супруги Гвинет Пэлтроу и Крис Мартин побывали на двойном свидании со...

Высокие отношения: экс-супруги Гвинет Пэлтроу и Крис Мартин побывали на двойном свидании со...

Высокие отношения: экс-супруги Гвинет Пэлтроу и Крис Мартин побывали на двойном свидании со...

Высокие отношения: экс-супруги Гвинет Пэлтроу и Крис Мартин побывали на двойном свидании со...

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.