“High season”: the network has made fun of “full house” on the beaches in Crimea

Despite the mid-July, in one of the major resort towns of the occupied Crimea, Yalta, the promenade and beaches not many tourists.

The corresponding photos on his Twitter page publishes blogger RoksolanaToday&the Crimea.

“Yalta. On the beach “Dolphin” today,Sunday. Crimeans and novokracine ply certainly. And Yes – high season”, – writes the blogger in a comment to a photo.

In the pictures you can see that the beach is really very few tourists. The same situation – in a cafe on the waterfront.

