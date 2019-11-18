High: Sobchak and Vitorgan surprised Facebook
Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak and her husband Maxim Vitorgan congratulated with the birthday of the son of Plato, and also thanked each other, which caused a real delight on the network.
So, Vitorgan published a video in which Plato “congratulates himself”.
“3‼ this Thank You, Ksenia! All happiness and dancing!!!” — he signed the video.
“Thank you”, — said Ksenia.
“High-ratio”, — decided the subscribers of Maxim. “It is great that there are people who are smart enough and spiritual qualities, to preserve the relationship, even thank each other for the child”, “It’s really commendable!!! I wish you both every happiness”, write the commentators.
Recall that after the divorce Vitorgan and Sobchak continue to communicate and work together to raise my son. The boy spends time with dad, then with mom. So, during the wedding Sobchak, little Plato was with his father.
