“Hijacked” car proteins became the reason of amusing curiosity
American couple shared an unusual situation with which they had to face.
Residents Pittsburgh in the United States said that he had discovered a strange discovery under the hood of his SUV, which almost caused a fire in the car, reports the Daily Mail.
According to her husband, on Monday October 8, the wife was on the road when I heard a smell of fumes when the hood was opened, they found hundreds of walnuts, grass and damp leaves. That is nuts and was a source of ignition, so it got to the cylinder block.
Cause nuts in the guts of the machines have become Thrifty squirrels.
Enterprising animals filled the car to capacity. After cleaning the hood, which took about an hour, the car was taken to the nearest service center in order to ensure correct working of the vehicle. There, after careful examination, was discovered by another “strategic reserve”, which the whites obviously left myself in anticipation of cold weather. This amount of nuts would be enough animals for several winters ahead.
During the inspection there was no damage and no repair was required. The car is only cleaned from the remnants of grass and kernels. Due to the fact that in addition to the nuts the squirrels have left the car in the grass, he did not sarossa, not whether there is a wet plant, could happen a serious fire.