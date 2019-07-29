Hiking, yoga and wine: Emilia Clarke is resting with friends in Italy
During the summer holidays, the 32-year-old Emilia Clarke chose a traditional holiday by the sea, Hiking in the mountains. With friends star of the TV series “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones) went to Italy. On his journey, the actress is actively tells in Instagram. Today, for example, Emilia has published in social networks a series of pictures taken during the conquest of the Dolomites.
The long and winding road to the end where you can finally reset boots Khaleesi (Khaleesi is the character that played Emilia in “Game of thrones”. — Approx. ed.)and then have to trudge home in their shoes. These incredible mountains forced my head to cool down, but kindled in me a new fire. It was a tough adventure, but I was damn happy to get here, just stop and admire this view
— Emilia shared with subscribers.
In the mountains of Clark practiced the asanas of yoga, was swinging on the swings overlooking the mountain scenery, chatted with friends and enjoyed a glass of wine at sunset. One of the pictures especially liked followers Emilia: it the actress, dressed in a sports Jersey and shorts, performs a posture of “popoluca” (Utthita Ardha Dhanurasana. — Approx. ed.).
In comments under a new photos of Clark followers began to admire the mountain views and also wish the star to have a great vacation together with friends and have fun.
Enjoy! You deserve it!
Our Queen!
You are a wonderful, talented and incredibly beautiful,
— spoken by the subscribers.
Recall that in a recent interview Emilia Clarke has admitted that he could do the lead female role in the erotic Thriller “Fifty shades of grey” (Fifty Shades of Grey) instead of the 29-year-old Dakota Johnson. However, from this work, Clark refused.
Sam (Director Sam Taylor-Johnson directed “Fifty shades of grey”. — Approx. ed.) is the Director and magician. I love her and think she’s wonderful vision. However, I was naked in front of the camera for a long time (on the set of “Game of thrones”. — Approx. ed), and asking me about it still, because I’m a woman. It’s damn annoying, I’m tired. Did it for your character, not some guy in front of the TV
— explained his refusal Emilia.
The sex scenes in “Game of thrones” really was a lot. By the way, in anticipation of the premiere of the final season of the show SPLETNIK.RU did the material on the most memorable erotic moments of the show — offer to remember them again!