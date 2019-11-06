Hilarious confusion from would-be masters of repair
November 6, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Their hands grow clearly out of the place.
You can say a lot about the importance of the professions of the architect, the Builder, the designer, because these people create a home for all of us. But this does not prevent their often to blame, as the shoals are very frequent. Sometimes even wonder, “what was he thinking?”, when I see another creation of the nameless would-be masters, reports novate.
1. I look at this house and delights the eye! Everything here is perfect: the decoration, and sewer!
2. “You think that door curves? No no no, it’s just an optical illusion!”
3. The cleaner will certainly appreciate this idea!
4. “I love to watch as water flows over the wing in the sink!”
5. Sometimes you have to sacrifice something!
6. I think someone played balconies chess…
7. Such is the avant-garde dressing
8. In this do not know, do not relax
9. When you want to save a little on a split system,…
10. What to include in the socket? — Why not include a pipe!?
11. I think someone is too fixated on saving…
12. All Windows open in different directions?
13. It’s just a sketch of the balcony… kind of like a probe…
14. “It turns out that my car is not able to climb the stairs…”
15. “We just had a staircase and we decided to put her to something…”
16. “I’ll never know why this hill is not like children!?”
17. “Outweigh? No problem!”
novosti-n.org