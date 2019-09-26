Hilarious: how would look like famous actors, if they were women
September 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Fotoshopery know how to surprise.
Great to have the skills of work in photoshop, the result is simply stunning. You can hide different shortcomings or to finish, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Hugh Laurie
Jim Carrey
Leonardo DiCaprio
Daniel Craig
George Clooney
Tom Hanks
Kevin Spacey
Matt Damon
Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean)
Nicolas Cage
Daniel Radcliffe
Johnny Depp
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Leonardo DiCaprio
Bradley Cooper
Chris Evans
Tom Cruise
Ryan Gosling
Orlando Bloom
Hugh Laurie
Nicolas Cage
Kanye West
Morgan Freeman
Zac Efron
Robert De Niro
hronika.info