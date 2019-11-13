Hilarious jokes for connoisseurs of quality humour

| November 13, 2019 | News | No Comments

Уморительные анекдоты для ценителей качественного юмора

Positive evening jokes only for our readers.

These jokes will lift your spirits for the whole evening, reports the Telegraph.

You will laugh a lot after watching this killer collection. Go for the positive!

Уморительные анекдоты для ценителей качественного юмора

The age difference certainly is, but it is negligible compared with the difference in mind.

Уморительные анекдоты для ценителей качественного юмора

  • We have Valerie, so stupid, just kapets! He even text on a computer can’t score!
  • You have to gain?
  • Well, Yes. And Cho to do?
  • It seems to me that he’s not so stupid…

Уморительные анекдоты для ценителей качественного юмора

  • Well, I said to him, Pasha, darling, are you hurt?
  • And he?
  • And he Andrew.

Уморительные анекдоты для ценителей качественного юмора

  • Here we are recently in the mountains rose, decided to fry a shish kebab, but the fire could not.
  • Well, probably climbed high, not enough oxygen.
  • Did you hear what smart people say? Not enough oxygen! Do you work out — need firewood, firewood.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr