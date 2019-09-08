Hilarious jokes from the doctors with a great sense of humor
Fans of black humor.
Many argue that doctors have their own special humor. Some even call it black humor. And in a sense they are right. Well, who else would think to do a creepy Santa Claus from x-ray or to play a joke on colleagues with the help of skull? In today’s comic roundup, we’ve collected 17 epic situations, proving that the physicians can not only treat, but also to joke, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. “Follow me to the magical world of the enema!”
The conductor in the enema.
2. “The end of the day — time disinfection!”
“Friday… Can afford!”
3. A little about the fabulous earnings of doctors
Coach’s richest doctor.
4. To doctors comes to your Santa Claus!
Personal Santa Claus radiologist.
5. “I can’t help myself, I want to take your clothes off now!”
“Don’t undress!”
6. It’s not fun, it exercises!
Winter fun doctors.
7. “Oh you so cute … smile bigger!”
The ideal of feminine beauty.
8. “Interesting movie… Since when the drugs began to pour in the liter containers!?”
Medications on all occasions.
9. “Poor and proud!”
What-what? Poor!
10. “Sister, soon destroy the next unmarked package of candy!”
Ruthless nurses.
11. “All fresh, morning, still running!”
The remains hopeless patients?
12. “Here, have a smoke, my friend!”
Meet our new physician!
13. Do not miss the main event of the week!
“I’m not going!”
14. “Thanks, dad, avid fisherman!”
Sister Mackerel.
15. When you eat goulash, think…
“We have here nothing is lost!”
16. The point of sale of the remains?
A scary neighborhood.
17. “Goodbye doctors, Hello hair dryer!”
“Tell me what capacity of influenza include?”