Hilarious photos from the “Expectation and reality”
July 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
It remains only to laugh.
“Life is not like this…” is a Very deep thought, agree. In a nutshell it can be interpreted in the way — our expectations do not always coincide with reality, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
1. When I want to cook a delicious bread in the shape of bunnies
2. When I shave bald, waiting to look brutal
3. When I playfully bite your lip, looking at her
4. When I decide to actively engage in training
5. When I decide to adopt a dog to sleep in his bed
6. When I decide to apply makeup
7. When I want to make cookies in the shape of horses
8. When I leave the pool
9. When I decide to actively begin to engage next week
10. When I’m growing a moustache
11. When I’m drunk and think I look sexy
12. When the chamber should enter a new nurse
13. When I decide to take a NAP on public transport
