Hilarious photos from the “Expectation and reality”

It remains only to laugh.

“Life is not like this…” is a Very deep thought, agree. In a nutshell it can be interpreted in the way — our expectations do not always coincide with reality, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

1. When I want to cook a delicious bread in the shape of bunnies

2. When I shave bald, waiting to look brutal

3. When I playfully bite your lip, looking at her

4. When I decide to actively engage in training

5. When I decide to adopt a dog to sleep in his bed

6. When I decide to apply makeup

7. When I want to make cookies in the shape of horses

8. When I leave the pool

9. When I decide to actively begin to engage next week

10. When I’m growing a moustache

11. When I’m drunk and think I look sexy

12. When the chamber should enter a new nurse

13. When I decide to take a NAP on public transport

