Hilarious pictures of cats who got to go on a diet
July 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Looking at them it is impossible not to smile.
Many of us love cats, these playful and a bit lazy animals whose nature is completely unpredictable, and the actions are sometimes very strange. And yet cats can be fat, if they are very much like the owners and absolutely nothing they do not deny. We do not endorse obesity in cats and believe that these fat cats need to go on a diet and lose weight, and while they didn’t let’s look at their funny photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Did you notice with what contempt he looks at us?
And it all a little
It is not surprising that with such dimensions, the cat, tore up the ceiling
When the owner is not responsible you feed him you have to go yourself
“He’s terribly lazy and constantly hungry”
Hoba!
Look at his little paws
Even so plump guys can be cold
Solid cat
Looks like this cat’s existential crisis
He was so fat that his right paw is just hanging in the air
Fluffy sausage
Fat and lazy
“Our fat cat sprawled across the sofa”
Just look at this scornful look
“Fat-ass Almighty”
“My friend Hank. And Yes, he’s a little plump”
Bonus: the lynx, which lived for a couple of weeks at grandma’s