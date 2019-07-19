Hilarious pictures of cats who got to go on a diet

| July 19, 2019 | News | No Comments

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Looking at them it is impossible not to smile.

Many of us love cats, these playful and a bit lazy animals whose nature is completely unpredictable, and the actions are sometimes very strange. And yet cats can be fat, if they are very much like the owners and absolutely nothing they do not deny. We do not endorse obesity in cats and believe that these fat cats need to go on a diet and lose weight, and while they didn’t let’s look at their funny photos, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.

Did you notice with what contempt he looks at us?

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

And it all a little

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

It is not surprising that with such dimensions, the cat, tore up the ceiling

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

When the owner is not responsible you feed him you have to go yourself

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

“He’s terribly lazy and constantly hungry”

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Hoba!

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Look at his little paws

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Even so plump guys can be cold

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Solid cat

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Looks like this cat’s existential crisis

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

He was so fat that his right paw is just hanging in the air

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Fluffy sausage

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Fat and lazy

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

“Our fat cat sprawled across the sofa”

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Just look at this scornful look

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

“Fat-ass Almighty”

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

“My friend Hank. And Yes, he’s a little plump”

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Bonus: the lynx, which lived for a couple of weeks at grandma’s

Уморительные фотки котов, которым пора сесть на диету

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.