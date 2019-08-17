Hilarious wedding pictures that will never be in the album
A wedding is perhaps one of the most epic events in the life of every person.
That only happens when such an event together two of the crowd of relatives and friends, absolutely not familiar with each other.
More importantly, all of this often falls on a photo and video film. Not infrequently, there are shots that the heirs will not show and the album does not deliver. Such pictures were collected in this review.
1. When the photographer is able to choose the view
2. That’s what it means to effectively open the champagne!
3. It seems that the mother is not delighted with the surprise…
4. “In my opinion, the cow is jealous!”
5. But your mother warned you…
6. Maybe tomorrow it will be a shame, but now he’s irresistible!
7. “Well, let’s see what you got…”
8. “And now the fun contests!”
9. “Light” Breakfast of the bride
10. What is this strange wedding ritual?
11. The couple, who decided to change their style
novosti-n.org