Hilary Duff has admitted that she felt frightened and isolated
31-year-old actress and mother of two children, Hilary Duff talked about how I felt at the birth of their first child – a boy Luke Cruz from ex-lover Mike Comrie. Then celebrity was 24 years old.
About motherhood and solitude Hilary spoke in an interview with The Motherly Podcast. Becoming a mom for the first time in 2012, Duff admitted that she felt frightened and isolated.
At first I was a little isolated, because I haven’t had friends who have had children. But I worked so long that for me it was a natural step, and I always knew I wanted to become a mother, and that family will be my number one priority in life. So I was ready on all fronts, but a little scared– told the star.
She added that the pregnant woman was afraid of his thoughts, if something “goes wrong”. However, after the birth of first child her life has changed dramatically.
According to Hilary, during the first year and a half she felt she lost her identity.
“Once again you find yourself, realize that you most important thing and that no one can take away from you. Of course, in some moments I was a little sad, it seemed to me that there is no one who has experienced that, but then I felt like a superwoman who can do everything,” she said.