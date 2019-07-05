Hilary Duff was heavily criticized
Recently 31-year-old Hilary Duff has published in Instagram with the cute eight-month-old daughter banks, which she had a baby with her 32-year-old fiance Matthew Koma. It would seem that this shot was supposed to cause the network users only positive emotions. But no! He was outraged, and the star they condemned.
In the photo they saw a small post earrings in ears of the baby and strongly protested. The actress began to criticize because she pierced the ears of his daughter.
I can’t understand why you think it’s okay to pierce the ears of your daughter? You caused her great pain and discomfort
— write it in the comments.
And some followers even stated that I will unsubscribe from the actress for causing her pain to her daughter.
Of course, there were those who sided with Duff, they told me that also wear earrings since infancy and don’t remember any pain.
My sister and she got her ears pierced when we were babies, and we did it with a needle. To me it’s all right, I have no injuries, I do not remember as was too small. People need to stop judging others, and to monitor what is happening in their own home,
— stood up for the actress podistica.
The star the same attention to criticism is not paying — she enjoys sharing family photos and videos with fans and does not reply to negative comments.