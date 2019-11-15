Hillary Clinton secretly visited Meghan Markle and held it in his arms, Archie (photo)
As it became known, was the guest Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their Windsor home Frogmore cottage was visited by former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of state Hillary Clinton. 38-year-old Megan invited her to his this week. Edition of the Daily Mail reports that the meeting was “very warm and nice.” Women mentally embraced. 72-year-old Hillary also had the opportunity to meet six-month-old Archie — son of Megan and Harry. And even hold him in my arms.
Frogmore cottage
Clinton also told the former American actress, star of TV series “Force majeure”, about his youngest grandson Jasper, who was her daughter Chelsea gave birth in July. 39-year-old Chelsea, the only daughter of bill and Hillary Clinton, who is married to a banker Marc Mezvinsky, have three children.
According to the source, Megan and Hillary admire each other and are mutual “groupies”.It was their first personal meeting. However, part-time acquaintance took place long ago. When the future Duchess of Sussex was only 11 years old, she wrote to the wife of the American President Clinton a letter in which he asked to help her to get rid of sexist advertising on television. Did Megan’s response to his message, though not reported.
A few days ago Clinton, his rival in the presidential election with Donald trump (which, as we know, does not like Markle), expressed Megan and Harry for their support in connection with the stress they are experiencing due to increased media attention. “I want to hug her. I feel for her mother’s feelings and just want to clasp its hands,” Clinton said in an interview with the BBC in London. Hillary said that she has long ago acquired a “rhinoceros skin” that helps her cope with such problems. “I want to tell her: “Hold on, don’t let the bad guys make you upset. Go ahead, do what you think is right“…Is what she has to go, it’s hard. I think she deserves better,” remotely approached Hillary to his compatriot.
“She’s an amazing young woman. She has an incredible life story. She knows how to stand up for herself, she has paved his own way in this world. And then she fell in love. And he loved her. And all should be happy because it is a true love story,” said Hillary.
Hillary Clinton
In London, Hillary Clinton, arrived to promote his new book “a Book about courageous women.”
