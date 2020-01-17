Him “impossible to get injured, because his legs don’t have muscles”: Guardiola leading the player “Manchester city”
Riyad Mahrez
Head coach “Manchester city” Josep Guardiola shared his thoughts about FC Riyadh the Mareza.
“As for the lack of injuries, it’s impossible for him to get them, because his legs don’t have muscles. He has something extraordinary and special when you play in front of goal, and I constantly feel like he can score from different positions”, – quotes the words of Guardiola’s Barcelona Give me Sport.
Also, the coach mankunianskih of the club said he was not surprised by the performance of players of the national team of Algeria, and said the reason for such a successful season for him.
“The difference between last season and this is that Mahrez plays more time, because the coach was nicer to him. But I note that the level at which he played last season, was also good. Riyadh is very much likes to play football,” said the coach of “my Teams”.
Recall, “Manchester city” bought Mareza in the summer of 2018 at “Lester” for 60 million pounds.