Hippos helped duck in distress
In the Rotterdam zoo (the Netherlands) live hippos are very kind, ready to help anyone, even the little ducks.
Known as the poor fellow fell into the pool in the enclosure with the hippos, but he did not realize that the bumpers are too high, and to get out he can’t. The tiny bird made a desperate jump, but to no avail.
Curious hippos became interested in this situation and came closer. Realizing that the duckling needs help, they pulled the muzzle and hoisted the chick so he could get out.
However, the rescue operation took some time, because the duckling is very scared of the hippos and not in a hurry to accept their help. And getting out of the pool, the little creature so quickly bolted to his relatives, he did not even bother to thank their saviors.