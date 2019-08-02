Hips women talk about her health
Scientists have proven that women’s hips can be judged on her health. Research cooperation with Russian scientists scientists of Asian and European countries. The study was published in the European Heart journal.
Scientists chose a group of women – almost 3000 people, and watching their health for many years. All women had normal body mass index from 50 to 79 kilos.
Women with large Breasts are more prone to heart disease. The owner of lush hips suffer from heart disease less.
Scientists have also proved that fatty deposits on thighs and buttocks helps the woman not to get sick inflammatory diseases. In addition, this fat helps to get rid of clogged arteries. And absorbs hazardous substances.
Scientists also said that the fullness of the upper body suggests that women have elevated insulin, and high cholesterol. According to them, narrow hips, very dangerous to women’s health.