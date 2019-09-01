His daughter Olga Polyakova can practice make-up
The eldest daughter Olga Polyakova, 14-year-old Masha, who recently gave a mom a virtual “battle” of swimsuits, decided to experiment with bright makeup. These skills young beauty wanted to hone in literally the last days of summer, because she will certainly need in the future. It is worth noting that the girl is seriously interested in the modeling business – she has already appeared on the catwalk as a model, and this summer even went to a specialized camp in Greece. I must say that now the girl catches the last summer days before school in the United States and all his experience shows in the blog page in Instagram.
As for the first serious beauty experiments, then Mary decided to start with the shooter, however, “the first pancake” turned out lumpy.
The girl pointed one painted eyes, while the other was hidden behind a MOP of luxurious hair. On top lid it caused the shade of pink with small sparkles, singled out the outer corner of the eye and intensely painted eyelashes. Masha added garish make-up with bright red glitter.
“I was trying to draw an arrow. I tried…” — with a sad smile, said Masha, clearly demonstrating the result of a failed experiment.