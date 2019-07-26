His daughter Olga Polyakova was fascinated by the network of a bikini and a hat
Delighted subscribers bombarded the young beauty compliments
It seems that the eldest daughter of the singer Olya Polyakova, 14-year-old Mary, decided to promote your blog on Instagram, where she has already more than 100 thousand subscribers. The girl pleases the followers bright and showy shots, but also gives them gifts. By the way, she also tries his hand at modeling this summer and went to a specialized camp in Greece.
In addition, there is also taught and beautiful pose in the photo — their new skills Masha demonstrates. On the new frames she is depicted in her soft pink bikini and a straw hat.
Young beauty showed different emotions in one photo she is sensual and brooding, and the second charms with a Sunny smile.
“Last picture gathered so many likes and comments that I decided to choose this time, not one winner and even two, but three winners, so all you need to do to win a box of sweets, just like and comment on the photo, all the luck” — promised Polyakova, Jr.
Followers not to wait and showered Mary with compliments, calling her a Mermaid, and a real beauty.
- Irresistible
- Gun
- Good
- Real mermaid
- Beauty
- Very beautiful
- Very beautiful! And swimsuit fire
- The hair is super
- Sun duchini
- Nepravishta
- Beauty ti duzhe Garni, just like her mother
- Solar
- Ti duzhe Garna divchina!!! Bajan Tobi USPHS maibutnyogo…
- Nina Kryhitka