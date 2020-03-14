His hats worn by Madonna and Bella Hadid: how Instagram has made Ukrainian star of the fashion world
If your professional success drew the attention of the authoritative newspaper the New York Times is a great achievement.
Recently, the publication has dedicated the material to the Ukrainian Ruslan Hatter Based.
Thirty-year master hailing from the city, but while his house is being renovated, he lives in Kiev with his mother.
Each of his hat (and among clients there are Ukrainian supermodel Bella Hadid and Madonna) made by hand, respecting the ancient traditions.
Success through social media
Baginsky is best known for his hats with a hard brim in the style of “boy Baker”, which he sews by hand from wool felt, fluffy, tweed and other materials.
Three years ago, at a time when hats Baginski was not much known in Instagram, it is directly associated with the model Bella Hadid. To his delight, Hadid replied and gave contacts of my stylist Elizabeth Sulcer. Soon after, Bella Hadid wearing cherry red “Baker’s hat” at a party in new York. Baginsky says that the photographers at the party went crazy.
He again became famous in Instagram, when turned to the team of Kaia Gerber. She wore a similar hat to the show of Calvin Klein. Ever since he became famous: his hats have been seen on Madonna, Janelle Mona and Gigi Hadid.
“Social media has changed the rules of the game,” says Baginsky.
Although currently, his hats are sold in Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi, Baginsky wants to focus on the fact that his collection was sold in usual offline stores. The hats will be available later this year, Antonia in Milan, Harrods in London and Holt Renfrew across Canada.
Baginski plans for the future
After the first showing at Paris fashion week last year, he plans to resume the fashion for hats in July of this year.
“We are going to return the culture of wearing hats, he said. — We are talking about how this could be awesome, and how you can show your unique style.”
Baginsky, preferring to make their hats the old-fashioned way.
“In Lviv was not the makers of the hats, which would make them in the style in which I would like. So I found two small studios, owned by two elderly women, and learned from them,” he said.
Business Baginski family. Working with him all his family, and his mother heads a production.
“It’s very important to keep production in Ukraine, — he said. — We are talking about hiring local residents. But it is also a demonstration to the world of style and culture of Ukraine”.
