His mom: son Elizabeth Hurley became a millionaire

The son of the famous actress Elizabeth Hurley and American businessman Steve Bing’s 17-year-old Damian won the fight for multi-million dollar inheritance. This writes the Mirror.

Damian, who followed in the footsteps of her mother and earns decent money in the modeling business, and may in the future count on a comfortable existence.

The young man managed to win the trust of his grandfather, Dr. Peter Bing — a multimillionaire who wanted to take his grandson’s condition.

The fact that after his death, Dr. Peter Bing bequeathed to divide all marital property between his grandchildren, believing that his son Steve ever settle down, marry, and give him legitimate heirs.

But his son has not made an offer hands and hearts or Elizabeth Hurley, who bore him a son, Damian, no tennis player Lisa Bonder, who gave him a daughter Kira.

Being a bastard, Damian and Kira could not claim the inheritance the managing money Peter Bing were assured that the deceased had a very specific definition of the word “grandson”, which does not include children born outside of marriage.

However, on Tuesday a court in Los Angeles rendered a verdict in favor of the heirs, not seeing any ambiguity in using in his will the term “grandchild.” And now Damian and Kira will inherit at least a few million.

The newspaper reminds that Damian is the son of 54-year-old model and actress Elizabeth Hurley. He was born in 2002. Steve, whose fortune is estimated at 571 million dollars, denied that the child star is its offspring. He’s claiming that was not the only person Liz at the time was in a relationship. However, a DNA test confirmed his paternity.

