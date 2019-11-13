Historian falcons shot a student Eschenko in a dream: new details emerged of the murders
In the skull of the murdered historian Sokolov SPBU graduate students Anastasia Yeshchenko x-ray found four bullets. This writes the St. Petersburg edition “Fontanka”.
Following the examination it became known that death Yeshchenko came in a dream to two in the morning on 8 November. Bullets fired from small-caliber sawed-off rifle. The first bullet hit him in the head. After each shot, the killer had to reload.
Recall that the historian Oleg Sokolov was arrested after the discovery in his backpack a severed female hand. On the night of 9 November, the teacher was trying to drown the evidence in the river of the Sink and almost drowned himself. In the morning in his apartment found raschlenenie body Anastasia Yeshchenko. During the interrogation of Sokolov admitted his guilt and told about bought on the black market the crop.
After that, the St. Petersburg state University fired the Professor Sokolov. Lyon Institute of sociological, economic and political Sciences with shame, deprived the historian of membership. The Russian military-historical society was secretly removed Sokolova from the list of members of the organization.
As previously reported “FACTS” during the trial, the historian Oleg Sokolov threw a tantrum in the courtroom. In particular, he started complaining to the judges on the disease: sinusitis and heart disease.
