Historic handshake: trump and Kim Jong-UN was found on the border of the two Koreas (photo, video)
The President of the United States Donald trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-UN. The meeting was held in the village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea. Before the us President’s visit to the demilitarized zone was denied access.
Photos from the meeting were published by the Korean Agency Yonhap. Trump became the first American President to cross the border of the DPRK. The US leader admitted he is very proud that finally crossed the line.
The politicians have made brief statements to the press. “Completely different world“—shared his impressions trump.
“This could be historic. I think it has become. Bilateral relations that we are developing, for many people of importance, “he added.
We will remind, last meeting trump and Kim Jong-UN took place in Vietnam in February of 2019, but talks in Hanoi ended inconclusively, the leaders broke early bilateral activities.
