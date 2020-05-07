History of cinema and a course on the structure of the brain: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (may 8-10)
What: Online course “History of cinema”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how over 100 years, the cinema went from farcical entertainment to one of the most popular and influential art forms.
In this course you will understand the history of cinema, for example, ten paintings, one from each decade. Each film expresses the era and reflects trends as copyright and mass cinema.
Cost: free
What: Online course “structure and function of the brain”
Photo: ShutterstockWhen: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a course of lectures of the physiologist Vyacheslav Dubynin about the structure of the Central nervous system, functions and working of the brain of the person.
During training you will learn what are the functions of the brain: it allows us to think, to remember, to experience emotions. And he controls the whole body: breathing, circulation, digestion, with many different glands. The brain controls sleep processes information from the senses, sends commands to the muscles.
This course is devoted to the structure of the Central nervous system of the person and the work of its departments. During the training you will receive answers to many questions about the structure and working of the brain.
Cost: free
What: Online course: “a brief history of the Universe”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: On the course “a brief history of the Universe” you will learn all the most important thing about the life of stars and the background radiation. For example, the fact that due to microwave radiation and study the spectrum of stars we know as there was the heavy chemical elements that transpired in the Universe during the first millions years of existence and what was the first star.
What is the future of the milky way? As stars die? And what is more in the Universe — dark energy or dark matter? In this course you will learn the answers to these and many other interesting questions.
Cost: free
What: Online course “the Art of video”
Photo: ShutterstockWhen: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: video Art — one of the brightest and fastest growing forms of screen art, on which artists work. Their task — to show the audience the reality as if he is encountering it for the first time. Gender inequality, discrimination and the problems of modern capitalism reinterpreted in the works of video artists, using unusual visual images.
Than video art differs from cinema? As the artist controls the viewer’s attention? The video borrows from performance art, painting and sculpture? To these and other questions will be answered by art historian Alexander Perceive in this free online course.
Cost: free
What: English for STEM
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: STEM is a term used for enterprises such academic disciplines as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
This course is designed for non-native English speakers seeking to improve skills and lexical knowledge of that language for science. During the course you will learn a lot about the innovation of scientific research and expand vocabulary. You’ll also get new language skills required for scientific information exchange in your community.
Cost: free
What: Course “building a reputation”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: With the rapid development of the information space, and technology, each of us becomes a Communicator a potentially huge audience. It is therefore very important to know how to use these opportunities to advance their professional reputation, products or organization.
In this course you will learn about the basic principles of communication, public relations, media relations, content creation for social networks and so on. You will learn the tools to build their reputation, promote services, goods or socially important messages that are successfully building the reputation of the organization and the company.
Cost: free
What: a Virtual journey from Switzerland to Italy
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: train Trip starts in St. Moritz (Switzerland) on a Sunny day and ends in Tirano (Italy). The route passes through the Alpine Bernina pass. Sit back with a coffee in the Italian style, and watch as the train passes through picturesque villages and along breathtaking cliffs and sparkling blue waters. Along the way you will beat a few records — though virtual: this is the highest railway Alpine crossing in Europe and the highest railway on the continent!
Cost: free
What: Online course “the Science of sleep”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Sleep is one of the most important processes in the human body. In the dream cleaning of neurons, and the rate of excretion of the waste is increased by half. Its absence or overabundance of strong effects on behavior, mood and health of any living creature. Today, the science in this area is rapidly developing, have methods of in vivo monitoring of the condition during sleep.
Is it possible to fully deprive a person of sleep? Where there is maximum change in its lack? Does sleep only on the brain activity or its violation can affect the whole body? About the most important and most mysterious process in the body you will learn on the course “Science of sleep”.
Cost: free
What: Intensive “Swift for beginners”
When: Friday-Sunday, may 8-10, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Apple created Swift for iOS and macOS. It is an efficient and easy-to-read programming language. Meet him, enrolling in intensive “Swift for beginners”. In 2 hours you will learn the benefits and capabilities of Swift, will deal with the libraries and will create a simple iOS application.
Cost: free
bookmark