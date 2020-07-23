History of cinema and business online: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (24-26 July)
What: the Metropolitan Opera in new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Metropolitan Opera is one of the leading Opera theatres and popular sights of new York. Along with the Vienna state Opera and Milan’s La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera is among the three most prestigious Opera venues in the world.
At the time of quarantine the Metropolitan Opera of new York has made viewing their best shows are absolutely free to all viewers in the world, opening access to recordings of famous classical plays.
Cost: free
What: Course on networking
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Details: This free course from Google will teach you how to build relationships and help create a personal brand online and the real world.
Learn how a network of useful relationships can influence the development of your career, find a job or grow a business. Start online learning at any convenient time.
Cost: free
What: Online course: “a brief history of the Universe”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: On the course “a brief history of the Universe” you will learn all the most important thing about the life of stars and the background radiation. For example, the fact that due to microwave radiation and study the spectrum of stars we know as there was the heavy chemical elements that transpired in the Universe during the first millions years of existence and what was the first star.
What is the future of the milky way? As stars die? And what is more in the Universe — dark energy or dark matter? In this course you will learn the answers to these and many other interesting questions.
Cost: free
What: an Online course “History of cinema”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how over 100 years, the cinema went from farcical entertainment to one of the most popular and influential types of art!
In this course you will understand the history of cinema, for example, ten paintings, one from each decade. Each film expresses the era and reflects trends as copyright and mass cinema.
Cost: free
What: the Course: “Successful online business”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how to sell to customers products or services via the Internet.
Start training for free online course to learn what you need to start and maintain a successful online business. You will also learn how to build a digital presence, the use of electronic Commerce and to attract the attention of customers, protect themselves from hackers.
Cost: free
What: English from Puzzle English
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Puzzle English is training for effective learning English
Bleed knowledge of English, engaging in a playful way. Learn grammar, expand vocabulary, learn to understand it by ear. Develop all the language skills. Even 20 minutes a day is enough for the result!
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
What: a Trip to Montenegro
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: You will begin your journey in the city of Bar in Montenegro, near the Adriatic sea. A train plying on the railway Belgrade-Bar, ride on the longest tunnel of the line (6170 metres) and via the highest railway bridge in Europe!
Embark on an exciting journey right now.
Cost: free
What: Online course for working in Excel
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Practical online course on working in Excel consists of short video lessons with tests and assignments.
Students available Excel-file for download. In this file:
the leaves, which explains the material in the lesson.
additional tasks.
Completed job, you will be able to download for testing and feedback. The first version of this course took 3rd place in the framework of the II international competition EdCrunch 2016 Award in the category “Best massive online course.”
Cost: free
What: Online course “structure and function of the brain”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a course of lectures of the physiologist Vyacheslav Dubynin about the structure of the Central nervous system, functions and working of the brain of the person.
During training you will learn what are the functions of the brain: it allows us to think, to remember, to experience emotions. And he controls the whole body: breathing, circulation, digestion, with many different glands. The brain controls sleep processes information from the senses, sends commands to the muscles.
This course is devoted to the structure of the Central nervous system of the person and the work of its departments. During the training you will receive answers to many questions about the structure and working of the brain.
Cost: free
What: course: “the dream Job”
When: Friday-Sunday, 24-26 July, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn how to create a good CV, prepare for interview and get the job.
With the right tools and skills anyone can achieve this. Learn how to create effective resumes and cover letters, develop an online presence, to successfully pass the interview and you will be able to find a new perfect job.
To obtain the necessary knowledge, you can in this course from Google.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
