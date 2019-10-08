History’s most insane airplane brawlers and how they are punished
Every second the sky is more than about 12 thousand passenger aircraft — the demand for air travel is constantly growing. But with the growing number of tourists, increasingly, incidents occur in planes that threaten flight safety. Edition Lenta.Ru told about what not to do on Board the ship, and the consequences of breaking the rules, careless passengers.
21 January 2018 and the departure of your flight Cancun (Mexico) — Moscow (Russia) was detained for four hours because of a fight, arranged by one of the passengers in business class. According to witnesses, the woman began the scandal with employees of the airline, then something is not shared with other passengers and got into a fight. Deboshirki and her friend blew up. Alas, this is not the first and likely not the last episode in the long history of availabilitv.
Destro
Aggressive or behave inappropriately passengers aircraft regularly become cause of delays or early landings. And they are not always limited Smoking on Board and insults. Sometimes the brawlers move to active and very eccentric action.
So, in may 2017 50-year-old Israeli, flying from tel Aviv to Moscow, drank alcohol, abused stewards and other passengers, and tried to open the door of the plane on the fly. The man was handed over to the Russian police on arrival. He was prosecuted under criminal article “Hooliganism” and detained. It was the first case when the Avialeasing was prosecuted through amendments to the relevant code in the beginning of April 2017.
Two months later, in July, a passenger flight from Rostov to tel Aviv tried to get out of the flying plane. When he was tied to a chair with duct tape, he began to cry and beat my head against the window. Another Russian who tried to reach the sky from the plane, was met by police in India and fined 50 thousand rupees (just over $700).
In December 2017 American Valerie Carbo first smoked on Board a domestic flight one airline USA, and then when she made this remark, fell into a rage and began to shout that will kill anyone who is on the plane. The rest of the flight insane lady kept other passengers. On arrival she was arrested, but was released on bail of $75 thousand.
3 January 2018, the Polish tourist’m tired of waiting for his release from the aircraft after the landing of the flight from London (Britain) to Malaga (Spain). He opened the escape hatch, went to the wing of the plane with hand Luggage, and sat there until the flight attendants persuaded him to return to the salon. The man was arrested by Spanish authorities.
Jan 6, wife of footballer Andrei Arshavin Alice with two children and their nanny had been landed from the plane before takeoff. The flight from Moscow to Almaty was delayed for more than an hour and a half due to the fact that the woman violated several rules of conduct on Board. Alice and her children, despite the comments of the flight attendant were not wearing seat belts at the time when the plane was preparing for takeoff and began to move. The woman also demanded that the nanny was transplanted from economy to business class without the appropriate ticket. When she felt that “it smells like kerosene,” began to offer team members a bribe of 15 thousand rubles ($210). But it is still expelled from the plane. This footballer’s wife has not stopped: from your mobile phone she began to send text messages one of the flight attendants, where he was an FSB major, and to threaten with dismissal and arrest. Aeroflot on its official website said that he intends in court to collect from Alice Arshavina the expenses that the airline incurred in connection with the flight delay.
January 8 at the airport in Phuket (Thailand) naked man throwing feces at other people. After the arrest rowdy admitted that he abused the pills, “Viagra” and therefore “hornier”. The young American was taken to a local psychiatric hospital for examination.
12 Jan drunken passenger raised the cry on the plane, EN route from Spanish Alicante to Dublin (Ireland), called the devil, and the flight attendant got hit in the face a stranger. The captain decided to make a premature landing to land enraged deboshirki. When she was taken out of the plane, applauded all the passengers. The woman behind her trick was awarded a large fine.
On 14 January at the Domodedovo airport, the police dropped the plane two drunken brawlers. The flight from Moscow to Vietnam was delayed for an hour due to men, staged on Board a squabble with other passengers.
January 15 on a flight from Moscow to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky passenger business class Mr Kolotygin in a state of alcoholic intoxication insulted the crew and hit one of the flight attendants. The man made a Protocol on administrative violation for failure to comply with lawful orders of the aircraft commander. Opened a criminal case under article “Hooliganism”.
According to the International air transport Association (IATA), in the period from 2010 to 2013 occurred 20,000 incidents when passengers have violated the rules of conduct on Board and in airports. In 2014 recorded a 9.3 thousand cases, and in 2015 and 10.8 thousand.
If you are polite
In the US brawlers can pay an amount of from 10 to 25 thousand dollars. And attempted interference in the work of the crew, the passenger faces a sentence of up to 20 years. In Japan, violent behavior on Board will cost a fine, equivalent to 4 $ 800. In Australia at the legislative level is allowed to disarm a deranged passengers with a Taser. It’s probably a more efficient method than trying to calm words. Especially so inadequate the passenger is much faster to calm down and certainly will not have anyone “make”. Russia fights on-Board are qualified as hooliganism, which also entails a fine. And its size depends on the airline and from the consequences of their actions. For example, one of the most famous Russian brawlers — the Saratov businessman Sergey Kabalov, not only insulted the steward and fought with passengers on the flight to Hurghada in 2013, but also threatened to hijack the plane. For this he was sentenced to imprisonment for three and a half years and paying $5 617. Period later reduced to one year and eight months.
On the website of the airline “Aeroflot” has published the rules of passenger conduct in the aircraft and the list of sanctions applied to violators:
- termination of service of alcoholic beverages to the passenger being under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substances;
- the removal of passengers during the flight (with subsequent return at the end) alcoholic drinks belonging to them, including those acquired in duty free shops on Board;
- the use of coercive measures to the person refusing to obey the orders of the commander of the aircraft;
- remove the passenger-violator from the aircraft in the nearest point of its landing, and in the case of an aircraft forced landing — reimbursement by passenger of additional costs incurred by the company as a result of its unacceptable behavior;
- the transfer of such passenger to law enforcement authorities regardless the landing country;
- compensation by the passenger of the material damage caused to carrier because of damage to its property;
- imprisonment (in some countries for a period of up to 2 years);
- the imposition of a monetary fine in the amount from two to five thousand rubles (in some countries for larger than $ 3,000), or administrative arrest for up to fifteen days;
- depriving the passenger of the right to use the services of the carrier including the termination of the current contract for air carriage without compensation of its cost;
- cancellation of visas issued by the Russian Federation and other States;
- giving the incident maximum publicity in the media and on specialized Internet sites;
- the imposition of an administrative fine in the amount from two thousand to five thousand roubles or administrative arrest for up to fifteen days for failure to comply with the persons on Board the aircraft, lawful orders of the aircraft commander (the Russian Federation Code of administrative offences part 6 of article 11.17 of the Federal law of the Russian Federation dated 21.12.2009 № 336-FZ).
Members of IATA adopted a resolution which called on governments and airlines to develop common measures for the prevention and control of offences on Board. It goes to the fact that in the future bullies will fall into a worldwide blacklist and you will not be able to use the services of carriers.
According to research by the University of Toronto (Canada) and Harvard business school, the cause of the riot in the aircraft is not always drug or alcohol intoxication. The reason of inappropriate behavior, emotional outbursts, Smoking on Board and other antics of the passengers, according to scientists, lies in social inequality.
The study showed that if the plane has a business class or when boarding the economy class passengers have to go through the first class cabin, fights happen more often. Even a pattern emerged: if the above conditions are present, then created incidents with passengers occur more often twice, and in business class — up to 12 times. Also affect the frequency of scandals on Board factors such as flight duration, number of passengers and alcohol.
Bad stray
In addition to the brawlers, the other passengers can also be expelled from the plane or not even allowed in the salon.
Even if you’re not yelling, not insulting anyone and not fight, but do not fulfill the instructions of the crew (walk through the cabin, not strapped seat belts, refuse to turn off electronic devices, or make other passengers backhanded compliments), then you interfere with the normal and safe operation of the flight. In this case, you have every right to disembark before take-off.
If you are drunk, although quite a peacefully began to stagger at the entrance to the plane, you might as well not let. And they will be right. Suddenly you are now calm, white and fluffy, and on Board you will visit the “squirrel” and then you will have problems.
If you are a pregnant woman in the later stages. Yes, some airlines go to such measure in order to security your and the unborn child. In any case, seeing your belly, representatives of the airline will require you signing a letter of guarantee stating that you removed from the carrier the full responsibility for their health.
Painful type can also cause failure of the carrier from the provision of services. If the airline staff determines that your condition threatens the health of other passengers, he may consult with the medical employees of the airport (or plane) and make the decision not to allow you to fly.
Inappropriate jokes or threats, as in the case of rapper Serega. That in 2016, managed to call in Vnukovo and say that the plane that was to fly from Moscow (Russia) to Minsk (Belarus), bomb. Was just late for the flight and thus decided to detain him. As a result, the musician was arrested by transport police.
This may sound strange, but wearing the wrong shoes some of the airlines is the reason for the denial of transportation. The grain of the logic is still there: if you have high heels or flip flops, then you’re in an emergency situation will not be able to quickly and safely leave the cabin. 13 December 2017 Australian airline Qantas would not let a passenger in the waiting room of the business class due to the fact that she was wearing uggs. Then, the carrier explained their actions by a special dress code for VIP passengers, designed for all “enjoyed flights in a pleasant environment”. The innovations airlines have caused a wave of indignation in social networks.
It is important to keep in mind that if the crew made the decision to refuse you carriage, it is useless to argue — take care of the nerve cells, they are not restored. Quietly leave the plane and go on the counter of the airline. And already there is demand another ticket (worth up to 200 percent cleared boarding pass) or vouchers and miles for the next trip as compensation.