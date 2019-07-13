Hit myself in the face with opponent’s hand: wild simulation in the match of Africa Cup of Nations (video)
Top meanness demonstrated during the quarterfinal match of the Cup of Africa the national team of Algeria Rami of Benseman.
In the midst of a duel with Cote d’ivoire the midfielder decided to earn for a striker “elephants” Wilfried Zaha removal (both pictured). From Zaha to that moment already had a yellow card, so another warning ahead of time would have sent the player English “crystal Palace” from the field. In one of the episodes of Benseman grabbed the opponent’s hand, then hit her in the face and collapsed on the lawn, representing terrible pain.
pic.twitter.com/z7BZ0aODIv 11 Jul 2019
Fortunately, the referee didn’t fall for the trick, Rami, while not becoming to punish the midfielder for simulation, which at that time also had a yellow card.
In the end, the main and extra time ended in a draw — 1:1, and in the penalty shootout the luck was with the Algerians.
In the semi-finals of the African Cup of Nations Algeria on 14 July will play with Nigeria. By the way, the richest man in Africa businessman Aliko Dangote, whose fortune is estimated at 10.2 billion dollars, promised to pay players of the national team of Nigeria for each goal in the match of ½ finals 50 thousand euros.
Photo Getty Images
