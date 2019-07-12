Hit network: elk invented an original way of dealing with the heat
In Alaska, this year there is unusually hot weather. Record make even animals invent new ways of cooling. In particular, the elk used for this lawn sprinkler.
Alaska resident caught an unusual sight. During the heat on his plot near sprinkler lawn perched a huge moose. The animal wanted to at least freshen up a little under the streams of water, inform Economic news.
This video was shot during a record heat in Alaska. In the video it is noticeable that the animal comfortably lay down on the grass right over the sprinkler. Water splashes moose was very happy. Smacking his lips he had water over his face and horns.
The author of the video came into the position of the animal and did not drive. The man wrote what is now the American state is experiencing an unusual heat wave. “Everybody is doing everything possible to at least slightly cool”, he added.
On the first day the video attracted several thousand hits on YouTube. Internet users have left many comments. Some sympathized with the poor animal, while others admired the intelligence of a moose.