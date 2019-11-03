Hit the hockey player scored a goal between his legs on the last second of overtime

| November 3, 2019 | News | No Comments

Хит сети: хоккеист забил гол между ног на предпоследней секунде овертайма

A curious incident occurred at the match “Nashville Predators” — “calgary flames”.

American forward Matthew Tkachuk scored a spectacular goal in overtime of the match “Nashville Predators” — “calgary flames”. The game was held at the stadium “Bridgestone arena” and ended with the victory of “calgary” with the account 6:5, writes championat.

In the final seconds of overtime Tkachuk scored with a stick between his legs and brought his team victory.

Interestingly, before the third period, “calgary” has conceded with the account 1:4, but was able to fight back and sent the game into overtime. And Tkachuk in the game scored 2 goals and made 1 assist.

charter97.org

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr