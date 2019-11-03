Hit the hockey player scored a goal between his legs on the last second of overtime
A curious incident occurred at the match “Nashville Predators” — “calgary flames”.
American forward Matthew Tkachuk scored a spectacular goal in overtime of the match “Nashville Predators” — “calgary flames”. The game was held at the stadium “Bridgestone arena” and ended with the victory of “calgary” with the account 6:5, writes championat.
In the final seconds of overtime Tkachuk scored with a stick between his legs and brought his team victory.
Interestingly, before the third period, “calgary” has conceded with the account 1:4, but was able to fight back and sent the game into overtime. And Tkachuk in the game scored 2 goals and made 1 assist.