H&M has created a collection for fans of Ariana Grande

August 4, 2019
H&M has dedicated a new collection of anyone who loves creativity Ariana Grande.

The line from the well-known brand has introduced hoodies, long t-shirts, crop tops, hats, caps, phone cases, hair pins, transparent bags. All these things are marked with the symbols of a popular singer.

On collection was told by the head of design H&M, Emily Bornheim:

“This collection represents everything that you may need a true fan of Ariana Grande: hoodies and t-shirts with a picture of her, crop tops, bodysuits and accessories with the slogan “Thank u next”. To create this collection was a lot of fun. It will suit anyone who loves creativity Ariana Grande”.

