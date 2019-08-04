H&M has created a collection for fans of Ariana Grande
August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
H&M has dedicated a new collection of anyone who loves creativity Ariana Grande.
The line from the well-known brand has introduced hoodies, long t-shirts, crop tops, hats, caps, phone cases, hair pins, transparent bags. All these things are marked with the symbols of a popular singer.
On collection was told by the head of design H&M, Emily Bornheim:
“This collection represents everything that you may need a true fan of Ariana Grande: hoodies and t-shirts with a picture of her, crop tops, bodysuits and accessories with the slogan “Thank u next”. To create this collection was a lot of fun. It will suit anyone who loves creativity Ariana Grande”.
Loading...