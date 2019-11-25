Hockey “Florida Panthers” lost 9 teeth after being hit by a puck in the face, along the way setting a season record in the NHL (video)
Kate Andl
Defender “Florida Panthers” Kate Andl in the match of the regular championship of NHL against the “Carolina Hurricanes” (2:4) got a nasty and painful injury.
In the first period Andl failed was on the trajectory of a puck that hit him in the face, then Kate lost nine teeth, reports championat.com.
Immediately after the incident Andl went to the locker room. But despite the serious blow, the defender returned to the ice in the third period.
The next morning Andlu had surgery on teeth. She was successful, in the end, 33-year-old defender was able to continue without any restrictions.
In particular, Andl took part in the following match of his team with “Buffalo seybrs” (2:5). This match was already Andla 821-m in a row in the NHL that is the longest series for League players from the active players.