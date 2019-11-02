“Hold my guitar”: Ibrahimovic caught a huge fish (photo, video)
November 2, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments|
The famous football player, the best scorer in the history of the national team of Sweden Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is close to retirement in the American League MLS, boasted on Twitter of a successful fishing. Caught swordfish, admittedly, impressive.
“Hold my guitar,” wrote Ibrahimovic.
pic.twitter.com/WdMa8XISKQ November 2, 2019.
Recall that in this season, 38-year-old striker with 31 appearances for “Los Angeles galaxy” scored 31 goals, but gave up the struggle for the main trophy of the MLS to return to Europe.
.
Photo Getty Images, Twitter
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter