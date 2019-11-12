Holder of thieves “obshchak” accused of murder
In Kuntsevsky district court of Russian capital began the process in the case of a detainee in 2018 “thief in law” Kakhaberi Parpaliya, known as the Caja Gali.
This writes with reference to sources “Kommersant”.
It is reported that, in relation to parpaliya, whom the media called “the holder of the thieves ‘common Fund”, discusses the charges of illegal possession and transportation of narcotics in especially large size. So, in December 2018, the tuple of the thief in law was stopped by the police and the FSB. Have Parpaliya were seized package with 8 grams of cocaine.
While criminal authorities believe that the real reason for the detention other occupation of a high position in the hierarchy of thieves.
According to the defendant’s lawyer Yaroslav Pakulin, his client in the course of a year held in solitary confinement without TV and fridge in the detention center “Printers” in Moscow, and the lawyer said that in sections of the nails and the material of the pants Parpaliya was not found traces of cocaine. wanted influential “kingpin” Nadir Ismailov, known as “Guli”, which is called the possible customer of murder of another criminal authority Rovshan Lankaran.
