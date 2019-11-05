‘Holiday’ll kill you’: why Elon Musk almost never rests
After the overwhelming success of Elon Musk became the man you wanted to be everything. His hard work and perseverance became a key point in achieving success. This writes CNBC.
In 1999, Musk sold his first company Zip2 to Compaq for approximately $ 300 million. After this he began X.com that eventually became PayPal. In 2002 eBay bought PayPal for $ 1.5 billion.
In 2002 he founded SpaceX, which is estimated to cost $ 33 billion, and in 2003 he founded Tesla, the market price which is about $ 57 billion.
Although Musk was a big success, he didn’t have a lot of free time, according to him , “leave kills”.
Why he speaks badly about a vacation? This is partly to do with work. Musk said that the successful creation of their own start-UPS he has to work over 100 hours a week.
And little has changed.
For example, in 2018, the Musk slept on the factory floor Tesla, trying to correct the defects on vehicles model 3.
“I don’t have time to go home and take a shower,” he said.
“I don’t think people have to experience difficulties and long time to work, and the CEO, for example, goes on vacation,” he said.
In addition to this, Musk says that as soon as it came to leave, he was having some problems.
In 2015, Musk said that for more than a decade, was on vacation twice, and both times were problematic.
“Over the past 12 years I have only twice tried to take the rest of the week, he said in 2015. — The first time I took a vacation for a week, blew up a rocket, Orbital Sciences, and in the same week, a rocket landed Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic”.
“The second time I took a vacation for a week, blew up my rocket, Musk said. Lesson — do not take the day off”.
Before this, when in September 2000 on his honeymoon with his first wife Justine, he tried to take his first vacation, got some bad news.
At that time he was CEO X.com and company executives were not happy with his leadership. While the Mask was on the plane with Justin, the leaders delivered a letter of no confidence in the Board of the company, replacing the Mask in as CEO and replacing him with Peter Tilem. From Sydney (Australia), where he planned the honeymoon, it was necessary to immediately fly back to Palo Alto (CA).
But perhaps the worst vacation the Mask was in December, when he and Justin decided to try again to spend their honeymoon.
Musk has scheduled a two-week trip to Brazil and South Africa. While in South Africa, Musk contracted a severe form of malaria. In two hospitals he was misdiagnosed, and before it began to heal properly, the Musk was “very near death”.
“This is my class — said Musk in his book. — The vacation will kill you.”
After these unsuccessful attempts to relax, Musk went at least two vacations in Chile and Australia.