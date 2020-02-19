Holland in one match scored the goal PSG as much goals as all the other teams in the group stage of the Champions League together
Erling Holland
On the eve of the resumed matches of the Champions League.
In particular, in the first match of 1/8 final of Borussia Dortmund at home on “Westfalenstadion” beat “Paris St Germain” – 2:1.
Both goals of the owners on account of forward Erling Holland.
So 19-year-old Norwegian Prodigy only 90 minutes, scored the goal of the French Champions as many goals as scored in 540 minutes of all other rivals PSG in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League combined.
But opponents of wards of Thomas Tuchel was “real”, Brugge and Galatasaray.
Recall, PSG won group a with goal difference 17:2. In addition, Erling has set a unique record for the club – he was the first who scored for the team in his debut game in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and the Champions League.