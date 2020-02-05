Holland in the fourth match for Dortmund and scored the 8th goal (video)
Erling Holland
The winter acquisition of Borussia Dortmund Erling Holland scored for the team.
This time 19-year-old Prodigy scored against Werder Bremen in the away match of the third round of the German Cup.
The Norwegian came off the bench in the 46th minute when “musicians” won with the score 2:0.
Later, 21 minutes after entering the field the young striker gave Borussia hope for salvation, reducing the gap to his team, crossing the ball into the goal after a pass from Julian Brandt – 2:1.
However, after just a 3-minute player, “Bremen” Milot Rashica restored the status quo – 3:1.
The final victory in Bremen (3:2) brought them into the fourth round of the Cup.
It is worth noting that after his transition from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund Holland played for “bees” 4 games in which he scored 8 goals – an average rate of Norwegian is 2 goals per match: 7 – in the Bundesliga and 1 in Cup.
Twitter Bundesliga even joked about the phenomenal impact of Holland.
“Whatever nasty ingredient was it in this drink, it works!”, – stated in the message.
Recall that Holland scored a hat-trick in just 23 minutes in his debut match for Dortmund in the Bundesliga.