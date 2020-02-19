Holland in the match against PSG has established three record in the Champions League
Erling Holland
Norwegian footballer Dortmund “Borussia” Erling Holland has written his name in the history of the Champions League.
On the eve of Borussia Dortmund thanks to the double Holland beat “Paris St Germain” in the first match of 1/8 final – 2:1.
Thus, the 19-year-old Norwegian became the first player in the history of the tournament a player who has played in one drawing for two different clubs.
In addition, Erling – the first in the history of Champions League who scored in the same drawing for two different clubs.
In the first half of the season, Holland played for RB Salzburg. In six games for the Austrian team Erling scored 8 goals. Note, the players of European clubs since last season earned the right to play for different clubs in one season of UEFA Champions League.
In addition, the teenager set a record rate of fire of the Champions League, scoring 10 goals in his first 7 matches in the tournament.
The previous record of ten goals scored belonged to several players, including former striker of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Luiz Adriano, who scored 10 goals in 11 of their debut matches in the main club tournament of Europe.
Since his transfer to Borussia Dortmund earlier this year, Holland has scored 11 goals in seven games for Dortmund in all competitions.