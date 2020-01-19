Holland scored a hat-trick in just 23 minutes in his debut match for Dortmund in the Bundesliga (video)
Erling Holland
In the framework of the 18th round of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund played out against the “Augsburg” and on 55 minutes, lost 1:3.
But after a minute on the field in the visitors appeared the 19-year-old Erling Holland, acquired by Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer campaign, and “bumblebees” flew.
Only 3 minutes it took for the Norwegian to open an account with their goals in Bundesliga – 2:3.
And after 20 minutes the score became 5:3 in favor of Dortmund. Two of the three goals Borussia scored the same Holland.
Thus, Holland scored a hat-trick in his debut match in the Bundesliga in just 23 minutes, and for this he needed to produce just three shots on goal, according to Gracenote Live. The Norwegian became only the second player in the history of Borussia Dortmund, who in his debut match scored three goals. Previously this unique achievement belonged to Pierre-Emerick the Forward (August 10, 2013).
Just the history of the championship Germany three goals in his first game scored six players, Holland became the seventh.
