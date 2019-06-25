Holland vs Japan live streaming free: preview, prediction
Holland vs Japan live streaming free
Holland – Japan. Forecast for the match of the Women’s World Championship (06/25/2019)
Holland and Japan will fight on June 25, we offer our own version of the forecast. Both teams are not surprised at the group stage, will they be able to score a lot in the playoffs?
Holland
The women’s team of Holland scored the maximum points in the group stage, although the group was quite difficult. The victory over New Zealand (1: 0) and Canada (2: 1) was given by large forces, although with Cameroon (3: 1) no problems could arise.
Miedema scored twice in the tournament, but the coaching staff is unlikely to bet on it.
Japan
The Japanese women’s team does not justify many predictions, since it managed to beat only Scotland (2: 1), and even with great difficulty. The result turned out to be sensational against Argentina (0: 0), but against England (0: 2) it was initially something extremely difficult to surprise.
Goals Japanese women on account Sugasawa and Ivabuchi.
Statistics
Holland won seven games in a row.
Japan won one out of the last seven.
Holland won three full-time confrontations from the last four.
Personal meetings
Forecast
We think that in this pair the representatives of the European football school look like favorites. The Dutch have gained good condition and are winning absolutely everyone lately, but the best years of their counterpart are over. In addition, the Japanese had a terrible group stage.