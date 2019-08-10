Holly Bailey commented on the scandal around the dark-skinned Ariel in “the little Mermaid”
Throughout the month the public did not stop to discuss the choice of dark-skinned Actresses for the role of Ariel in the future restart “the little Mermaid”. While some have accused second of being racist, while others complained about the plight of redheads in the film, Holly Bailey kept silent. But finally she commented on his impending transformation into a mermaid on the big screens.
The event organized by the publication Variety and dedicated to the “Young force Hollywood”, Holly Bailey told how much it meant to her new role:
I feel like I’m sleeping. I’m just grateful for this opportunity and do not pay attention to the negative. This role is very important to me. It will be perfect, so I’m glad to be a part of it all.
But the negativity was enough. Dissatisfied with the audience for which the little mermaid is one of the all of the characters joined Twitter under the hashtag #NotMyAriel and even launched a petition on Change.org to urge Disney to uphold the Canon. However, the Studio did not pay any attention to the criticism and justified by the fact that “the little Mermaid” is first and foremost a fairy tale, but then Ariel can be representative of any race, any skin color. Unfortunately fans of the Korean group BTS, the Disney statement refers only to the little mermaid, so their requests to approve Cimina for the role of Prince Eric was ignored.
“Ending discrimination against minorities should not promote intolerance against the majority”
In the picture: It’s called “diversity”. This is when people change the color of your skin in the dark for the benefit.