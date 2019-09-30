Hollywood actor gave ecoactivist Greta Thunberg expensive electric car (photos)
The famous Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was so impressed by the emotional speech of 16-year-old ecoactivists Greta Thunberg at the UN summit and her position in life, he gave the girl a magnificent gift. He presented her an expensive electric car Tesla Model 3 from the personal vehicle fleet. Now she will be able to travel across America on a comfortable electric car.
The representative of Schwarzenegger told me that earlier, the actor had already talked with Thunberg and asked her to contact him if she needs any help with organizing trips around Western America. 27 Sep Greta Tesla went to Montreal for the rally, which gathered more than 500 thousand people.
Recall, Greta actively opposed climate change. She fundamentally does not enjoy the transport that harms the ecology. In his native Stockholm she and her family ride bikes. For more distant journeys Thunbergi use the train. Even at the UN summit in new York Greta arrived on the yacht.
