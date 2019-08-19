Hollywood actor Peter Fonda has died on 80-m to year of life

Hollywood star Peter Fonda has died on 80-m to year of life. The death of the famous artist came yesterday, August 16, in his own house, which is located in Los Angeles. It is known that Fund of cancer the lungs, and he died as a result of stopping breathing.

Голливудский актер Питер Фонда скончался на 80-м году жизни

Friends of Peter Fonda confirmed information about the death of the actor. They asked for “toast to freedom” in honor of the artist.
Peter Fonda was the representative acting couple, commonly known in Hollywood. His father was Henry Fonda and the sister of Jane Fonda. Actress and daughter of celebrity Bridget Fonda.

On account of Peter Fonda role in more than 100 movies. He also dabbled as a screenwriter and Director.

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.