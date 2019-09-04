Hollywood actress shocked the audience ultrashort mini
Chloe sevigny is able to combine two contrasting at first sight aspect: the sex appeal of a mini and the elegance of girls from aristocratic families, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to harpersbazaar.com.ua.
At dinner Miu Miu in Venice actress wearing ultra-short mini’s eponymous brand, that drives people crazy at first sight.Mini collar with bow and Victorian sleeves is more like a long blouse, but with such flawless legs, it is easy to afford.
To wear this and feel lady, add classic ballet flats with an elongated nose, a small handbag and pearl clip-on earrings in gold.
Severe hair and red lipstick completed the image of Chloe in the spirit of the ‘ 60s.