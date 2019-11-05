Hollywood beauty shone at the award ceremony Hollywood Film Awards
Yesterday in Beverly hills hosted the award ceremony of Hollywood Film Awards.
Among the star beauties on the red carpet this evening there was a charming Nicole Kidman. The actress chose for the event white satin dress from the Spanish brand Loewe, with floral appliqué, with puff sleeves.
Attended the ceremony and the gorgeous Renee Zellweger. The actress loves to wear black dresses, so this time has not changed his passion. Renee appeared on the red carpet in a black dress-the pencil from the brand A. W. A. K. E. Mode with beautiful white collar and spicy neckline.
Carefully thought out his bow and charming Olivia Wilde. The actress put on a social event white dress with peplum in polka dot print from the Fashion house Michael Kors.
But Dakota Johnson showed up to the event to support his stepfather. Gorgeous Antonio Banderas received the award for best actor for the film “Pain and glory”.
Dakota posing on the red carpet along with his star stepfather in sequined jacket and black cropped pants.
The outfit she added black open sandals with high heels, black pedicure and dramatic makeup.