Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara got engaged (video)
Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara had announced their engagement. They met in 2013 in the film “She”, which in the end, the national Council of film critics United States recognized as the best picture of the year. Phoenix was nominated for the award “Golden globe” for the main role, but the award went to Leonardo DiCaprio (“the Wolf of wall street”).
But Joaquin wasn’t upset because, as he now claims, that year for him was happy — he met Rooney. The Phoenix 44. He is older than his bride of 10 years, but the difference in age does not bother him. For both this will be the first marriage. Mara had previously met with Director Charlie McDowell, son of the famous actor Malcolm Macarella and actress Mary Tinbergen. Their affair lasted about six years.
Phoenix had a long-term relationship with actress Liv Tyler, daughter of the famous American rock musician Steven Tyler and model Bebe Buell. When he began shooting the movie “her”, Joaquin met with DJ Allie Tails, and Rooney was still living with Charlie. Their friendship became romantic in 2016. And now, three years later, Joaquin made an offer. The wedding date movie star has not yet set.
