Hollywood stars support Ukraine, but not all: Steven Seagal is on Putin's side
Action star Steven Seagal, who was banned from entering Ukraine for five years in 2017 after Putin issued the actor a Russian passport, spoke out on the Ukraine conflict on March 1, saying he looked at both sides “like one family” , according to NewYorkPost.
“Most of us have friends and relatives in Russia and Ukraine,” the action star told Fox News Digital. – I look at both countries as one family and I really believe that there is a third party organization spending huge amounts of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries into disagreement with each other.
“I pray that both countries have come to a positive, peaceful solution where we can live and prosper together in peace,” added the 69-year-old man.
In 2018, the Russian Foreign Ministry appointed the Under Siege star as a special envoy for humanitarian relations with the United States. This unpaid work “will facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian sphere, including cooperation in the field of culture, art, social and youth exchanges,” the agency reports.
In 2021, Seagal was officially admitted to a pro-Putin political party “A Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth” at the ceremony.
He received Russian citizenship in 2016 and defended the Russian leadership for the annexation of Crimea in 2014, calling Putin “one of the great living world leaders.”< /p>
A few months after he received Russian citizenship, Putin personally handed him a passport. Ukraine considered the Hard to Kill actor a national security threat and banned him from entering the country for five years.
Segal's citizenship was supposed to be a sign of improving relations between the United States and Russia.
And Seagal, and Putin are engaged in martial arts and have attended several events together during his visits to Russia.
Last week, Russia launched a war in Ukraine, wreaking havoc in the Eastern European nation. Thousands of dead, destroyed cities and communications.
Artists, actors, writers publicly express their support for Ukraine.
The actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger reacted to the military invasion of Ukraine.< /p>
“My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people. I have been asked for interviews several times, but I believe that all news should be focused on what is happening in Ukraine. On the tragedy that broke our hearts, and on the courage of the Ukrainian people, which inspires us, – he said. – I hope sanity eventually prevails and puts an end to this unnecessary war before too many lives are broken. In the meantime, I am on the side of the people of Ukraine. I share your grief and your hope for peace. You inspire me with your courage and humanity in the face of this nightmare. God bless you.”
Angelina Jolie, who is the UN Goodwill Ambassador, expressed sympathy for the citizens of Ukraine after the start of the war and expressed her readiness to help those who were left without a home.
Madonna published a video of the destruction in Ukrainian cities , and also admired the courage of the Ukrainians. Madonna decided to show her followers, which number more than 17.7 million users, the consequences of the Russian invasion, according to HBLife.
“Does this video hurt you as much as it hurts me? Putin continues his senseless and horrifying attacks on Ukraine! Innocent people are killed and injured every day! Innocent people are fighting for their lives and learning how to shoot weapons to protect themselves. Refugees flee in droves to the border and are not allowed to escape. So many brave people stay to fight. God bless you all. We pray for all of you. Please, let's do our best to help!” — wrote Madonna.
“Putin has violated all existing human rights treaties. Putin has no right to try to destroy the existence of Ukraine. We support you, President Zelensky! We are praying for you and your country! Bless you all! Let us not be helpless when confronted with geopolitical actions of this magnitude. There are things we can do. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!”, — wrote the artist. In a short video, Madonna also compared Putin to Hitler and Lenin.
Sean Penn spent almost a week in Ukraine. The 61-year-old American actor had difficulty leaving the country due to the start of a military special operation.
Sean flew incognito to Kyiv to shoot a documentary about relations between Ukraine and Russia. However, he was forced to be stuck there for several days with his team.
Penn and his team decided to leave the country across the border with Poland, then to fly to the States. Sean emotionally described what he encountered when he tried to leave Ukraine, reports COSMOPOLITAN.
“I looked into other people's cars and saw the fear in their eyes: women, children, their animals – they had to leave their homes. Apart from the car, they had nothing, now their lives are the only value. They may never see their homes again…” — said the Hollywood actor.
On Twitter, King posted a photo of himself in a T-shirt with the coat of arms of the state and the inscription: “I am on the side of Ukraine. I don't usually post my photos, but today is an exception.”
Actor and frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars Jared Leto: “Hopefully peace will prevail and eventually the situation will be resolved peacefully. To my friends and family in Ukraine, it breaks my heart that this conflict has become so devastating. Please be very careful and take care of yourself as much as possible. At this terrible time, my thoughts are with you and your loved ones.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook also did not stand aside: “I am deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine. We do our best for our Ukrainian workers and will support humanitarian initiatives. I think of the people who are now in danger, and I join all those who call for peace.”
The NBA basketball players did not stand aside either. The players of the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets clubs held a moment of silence, holding hands. At that time, the sign “No to war” appeared on the scoreboard in English and Ukrainian, Spletnik reports.
Sacramento Kings player Alexey Len, who is originally from Ukraine, spoke about the start of a military special operation: “A great tragedy happened to our beloved homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful and independent country, people who want to decide their own destiny live in it.”
Many stars supported the people of Ukraine with reposts. Billy Eilish reposted calls for peace in Ukraine in stories, and Hailey Bieber published a map of Ukraine, on which she posted stickers with a broken heart.
David Beckham, being a father of many children, expressed his concern for the little residents and guests of Ukraine, reports BAZAAR.
“The situation in Ukraine is devastating and terrible for its people. Like any parent, it breaks my heart to see how life in a war zone affects innocent children. As the situation escalates, so do the needs of children,” the athlete wrote on Instagram, accompanying the publication with information about the collection of financial assistance for the inhabitants of Ukraine.
Mila Jovovich has always proudly talked about her origin, noting in himself a unique combination of Russian and Ukrainian blood. However, today the soul of the actress is “torn in two.”
“I am stunned, my heart is broken. Still trying to comprehend the events of this week in my homeland, Ukraine. My country and people are being bombed. My friends and family are forced to hide. My blood and my roots are both from Russia and from Ukraine. I am torn in two, watching the unfolding horror, ”the star shared her experiences on Instagram.
The situation in Ukraine did not leave members of the royal family indifferent.
“In October 2020, we had an honor to meet with President Zelensky and the first lady to hear about their hopes and optimism for the future of Ukraine. Today, we support the head of state and all the people of Ukraine, who are courageously fighting for this future,” reads the appeal of the dukes. Kate Middleton and Prince William made a statement on Twitter.
Richard Branson said: “The world must support Ukraine. We must not leave in the lurch a country that voluntarily gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for peace and is now on the verge of being invaded by the same country that convinced it to do so.