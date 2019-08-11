Hollywood Studio canceled the premiere of the satirical Thriller after trump criticism (video)
Sunday, August 11, it became known that Hollywood Studio Universal Pictures has canceled the release of the film “the Hunt” (The Hunt), which premiered in the US was scheduled for 27 September. In a statement, the film company said: “After careful consideration, the Studio decided to cancel our plans to release the movie “the Hunt”. We support our Directors and will continue to produce films in partnership with bold and innovative authors, such as those associated with this social satirical Thriller, but we understand that now is not the time to release this picture.”
Director Craig Zobel and the writers Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof directed the film, which shows how American liberals hunt supporters Donald trump, killing them for sport. According to the authors, “the Hunt” aims to show the deep split in modern American society. Political disagreements in real life brought the film to the point of absurdity.
I wonder what trump wrote in his Twitter account: “Soon comes the film, which was filmed to stir up and cause havoc. They create their own violence and then try to blame others. They are the true racists, and it’s very bad for our country!”. The President did not specify the name of the film, which was subjected to so sharp criticism.
However, no one doubts that this tweet is about “Hunting”. By the way, the main role in the film played the Hollywood stars Hilary swank (two awards “Oscar” for leading roles in the movie “Boys don’t cry” and “million dollar Baby dollars”), Emma Roberts (“Nerve”) and Betty Gilpin (“True story”).
The leadership of Universal Pictures in its statement, the criticism of trump is not mentioned. The reason for the cancellation of the release of the film became the mass murder that happened one day in El Paso (TX) and Dayton (Ohio). The Studio is reasonably assumed that the painting in which some people prey on others, hardly at this time is appropriate in the box.
This practice cancel, or transfer the Prime Minister really exists in the United States. For example, in 2001, was rescheduled release of the film “damages” with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the title role. The film, in which the terrorists are going to blow up a skyscraper in the US, was filmed before the attacks of 11 September in new York. The premiere eventually took place in February 2002.
With a delay of almost a year came the Thriller “Phone booth” in which a sniper shoots people on the street. It had intended to release in the fall of 2002. At this time, had committed a series of murders of the so-called “Washington sniper”.
