Hollywood the Prince: the son of Angelina Jolie failed to mingle with the crowd in the first day of school…
The eldest son of Angelina Jolie Maddox to his first day of school in Seoul University Johnsen failed to mingle with the crowd. 18-year-old Maddox tried to stay humble and not to attract too much attention, but the other students watched him with awe and treated him like a celebrity. In the audience, where there were lectures, missed the local TV crews and photographers — that they had the opportunity to capture the son of an American movie star. Familiar to cameras “Hollywood Prince” Maddox, who will study biotechnology, smiled and conversed with his new friends.
As the newspaper writes Radar Online, the 26-year-old student of Chi Yong, who is studying English language and literature at Korea University, the main competitor of the Jons, spent two hours on the road to a rival school to see Maddox. “I want to hang out with him. I want to be his best friend. I want to go with him to Hollywood. Want to be a Hollywood star. This is my dream and it comes true,” said the enterprising young man.
Angelina Jolie, who parted with his grown-up firstborn, with tears in his eyes, adopted him in Cambodia when he was only seven months. In 2006 he also legally adopted by brad pitt, who at the time was the civil husband of actress. Maddox, however, never treated his adopted father, especially heat. Even more, their relationship deteriorated after a break up Angelina and brad (who provoked the quarrel pitt Maddox). But with the mother of Maddox close, as none of her six children. She considers him her pet.
