Holocaust survivors are cousins reunited after 75 years apart
Each of these men for decades was sure that his cousin and best childhood friend long dead. They both survived and were able to re-embrace each other after 75 years.
During the Holocaust in 1944, best friends and cousins Morris Sanaa and Simon Meyrowitz lost each other from sight. Although the brother of Sana’a, killed by the Nazis, he was able to escape with his mother and sister, hiding in Italy, then in Paris and finally moved to Israel. Sana thought that his cousin suffered the same fate as the native, writes the New York Post.
In the program “Good morning America” Sana said that the last time he saw Meirovica in the early 40-ies in Romania. After the war, Sana looking for Meirovica in the lists of Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem. He was listed as the victim.
But in September of 2019 daughter of Sana’a, Carmel ofer, called her relative, who placed an ad on a Jewish genealogical website. The man discovered that in England they have a family that “still alive and well.” Ofer also studied genealogy, and her DNA was compared with DNA daughter Mirovica.
“Everything fell into place,” said ofer.
Relatives exchanged pictures and “I immediately recognized [Meirovica], because he looks exactly like my dad,” says the woman.
Ofer and daughter Meirovica call each other on FaceTime.
“We cried, cried, cried and cried. We could not say a word,” says ofer. Women shared how they managed to find each other.
When ofer told everything to his father, he was stunned.
“He said, “can’t be. They are listed as died in the Holocaust!”, she says.
Both families then planned a trip to Israel and changed plane tickets to meet in person.
These two haven’t seen each other since childhood. Now, at 87 and 85 years, Sana’a and Marovic met again.
In a video that became viral online, they both cry and hug.
It turned out that Meyrowitz fled to England, where he was placed in a foster home and was raised as a Catholic.
After the reunification of the men went to Yad Vashem, where he made the correct entry: of Meirovitz was killed — he was a survivor.